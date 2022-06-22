AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

