AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ ALOT opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $18.52.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.
AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
