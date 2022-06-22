AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.68

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.68 and traded as low as $11.51. AstroNova shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 15,301 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AstroNova in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.75.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

