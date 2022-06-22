Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

ASTC opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Astrotech by 878.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

