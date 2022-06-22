Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
ASTC opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.40.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.
About Astrotech (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
