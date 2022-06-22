Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Asure Software alerts:

ASUR stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 million, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.