ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AACG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global during the second quarter worth $52,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

