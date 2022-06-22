ATB Capital Raises STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$9.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at ATB Capital to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised STEP Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

TSE STEP traded down C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 346,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,452. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.32 and a one year high of C$5.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$338.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.36.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.