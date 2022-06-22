Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.17. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Atlantic American (Get Rating)
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
