Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.89

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as low as $2.80. Atlantic American shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 39,266 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.17.

Atlantic American ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

In other Atlantic American news, insider Harriett J. Robinson acquired 1,363,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,455,236.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 80.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

