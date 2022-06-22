AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

