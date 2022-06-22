AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.48.

NYSE T traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,729,448. The firm has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

