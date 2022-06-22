Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 23,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 43,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The company has a market capitalization of C$37.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.81.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Lost Cities – Cutucu project covering an area of approximately 208,000 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

