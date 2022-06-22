Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.33

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 5598299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACBFF)
