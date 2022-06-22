Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.33

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 5598299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACBFF)

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.