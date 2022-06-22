Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Shares Up 51.5%

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) shot up 51.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17.
Auto Parts 4Less Group Company Profile (OTC:FLES)
