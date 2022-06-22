Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Shares Up 51.5%

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) shot up 51.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17.

Auto Parts 4Less Group Company Profile (OTC:FLES)

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Auto Parts, Inc, operates as an e-commerce retailer and distributor of auto and truck parts company in the United States. It offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com, Bumpers4LESS.com, and TruckBedCovers4LESS.com Websites.

