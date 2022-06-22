Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.90. 5,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,227. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.33 and a 200 day moving average of $219.68. The firm has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

