AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUTO. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.14.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoWeb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.