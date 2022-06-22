Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AWX stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13.

Get Avalon alerts:

About Avalon (Get Rating)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.