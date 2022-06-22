Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 386.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,797 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.44% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

AVUS traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 582,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,724. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $81.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.72.

