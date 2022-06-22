Avondale Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 1.2% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.00. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,730. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.69 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.56.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

