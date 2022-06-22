Avondale Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avondale Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 0.5% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. 1,317,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,029,117. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

