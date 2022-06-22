Avondale Wealth Management Grows Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,678,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,282 shares of company stock worth $15,377,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $20.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,052.69. 1,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,168. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,411.40 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,040.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,001.45.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,142.44.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

