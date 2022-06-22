Avondale Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $24,243,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.81. 23,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,943. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.39.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

