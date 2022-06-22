Avondale Wealth Management Has $1.02 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,201,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.35. 149,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,137. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

