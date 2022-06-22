Avondale Wealth Management Has $201,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Matisse Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.96. The stock had a trading volume of 109,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,755. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

