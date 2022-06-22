Avondale Wealth Management Has $329,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,515.9% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 67,959 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $105.68. The company had a trading volume of 104,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

