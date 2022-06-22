Avondale Wealth Management Has $61,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. 1,048,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,517,396. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

