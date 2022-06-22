Avondale Wealth Management Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,821,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,415,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,586 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,536.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,161,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,699 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,088,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,510,000 after buying an additional 562,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,953,000 after buying an additional 460,594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.76. 316,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,505,383. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73.

