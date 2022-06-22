Avondale Wealth Management Invests $31,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock worth $10,203,013 over the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,824. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.25. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

