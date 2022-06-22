Avondale Wealth Management Lowers Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.11. 74,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,491,739. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average of $130.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.67.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.42.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $5,096,598. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

