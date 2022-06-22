Avondale Wealth Management Lowers Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Avondale Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

IYY stock traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $91.75. 55,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,317. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $88.73 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.28.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

