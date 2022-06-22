Avondale Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 95,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.92. 850,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,052,256. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

