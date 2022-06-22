Avondale Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 619 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.77.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 333,876 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,326. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.