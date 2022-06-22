Avondale Wealth Management Purchases 36 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 83,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $279.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,839. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.60. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.88.

Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.