Avondale Wealth Management Purchases 6,099 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.3% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,803,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $171.82. 194,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,254. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.40 and a 200-day moving average of $174.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

