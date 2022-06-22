Avondale Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 38,324 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. 4,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,778. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79.

