Avondale Wealth Management Raises Stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) by 677.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKQ. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 979.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $475,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKQ traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,776. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $47.36 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99.

