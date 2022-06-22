Avondale Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Avondale Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,560 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,417,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,436,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,312,000 after purchasing an additional 182,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,376,000 after acquiring an additional 264,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.71. The stock had a trading volume of 977,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,228,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.56. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

