Avondale Wealth Management Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.6% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $27.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $738.80. 432,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,488,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $796.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $903.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $615.50 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.