Avondale Wealth Management Sells 2,000 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Joint were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 345,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 13.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Joint by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Joint by 1.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. 2,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,182. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a market cap of $201.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.35. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 22,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $332,361.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,105,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,534,023.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 214,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,580. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

