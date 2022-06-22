Avondale Wealth Management Sells 2,900 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

Magna International stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.64. 47,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,371. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $97.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

