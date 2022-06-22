Avondale Wealth Management Sells 29,517 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avondale Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,517 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 95,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. 27,055,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12.

