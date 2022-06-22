Avondale Wealth Management Sells 4,178 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 92,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 382,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after buying an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,406,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the period.

ONEQ stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,666. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

