Avondale Wealth Management Sells 500 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Avondale Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

NUBD stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25.

