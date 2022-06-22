Avondale Wealth Management Sells 50,835 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,835 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises about 0.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after buying an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,750,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,978,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.06. The company had a trading volume of 53,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,255. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

