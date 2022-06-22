Avondale Wealth Management Takes $156,000 Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 453.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,810. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98.

