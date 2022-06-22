Avondale Wealth Management Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $9,224,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 31.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.51. The company had a trading volume of 65,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,815. The stock has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.84.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.