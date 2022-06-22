Avondale Wealth Management Trims Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Avondale Wealth Management cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,102,000 after buying an additional 8,056,235 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,971 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,901,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 507,151 shares during the period.

PAVE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. 2,549,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

