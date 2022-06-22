Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.95

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.18. Aware shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 50,144 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 33.01%.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eckel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 187,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,759.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 21,555 shares of company stock valued at $58,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aware by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aware by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aware by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Aware by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 28,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.