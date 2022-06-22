AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.05

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.05 and last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 42 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.31.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 20.24%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.
AZZ Company Profile (NYSE:AZZ)
AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AZZ (AZZ)
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.