AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.05

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.05 and last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 42 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get AZZ alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.31.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.