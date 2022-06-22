B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.25

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.25 and last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $630,396.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,208,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,989,923.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.14 per share, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 610,608 shares of company stock worth $17,066,355. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,032,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,201,000 after purchasing an additional 350,551 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 512,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,802 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.