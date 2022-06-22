Baader Bank Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($42.63) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of FPE stock opened at €23.60 ($24.84) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.16. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($39.37) and a one year high of €44.80 ($47.16).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

